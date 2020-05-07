People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of People’s United Financial worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.