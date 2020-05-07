Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 265.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $5,547,000.00. Insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965 in the last three months.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

