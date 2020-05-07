Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

