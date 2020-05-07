Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.