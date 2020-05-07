Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

