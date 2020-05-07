Peel Hunt Increases Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 350

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.31 ($4.50).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 330 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.26.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

