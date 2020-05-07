Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.72.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $128.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.