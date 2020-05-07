Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) & Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Head to Head Survey

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paylocity and Endurance International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 7 0 2.54 Endurance International Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paylocity presently has a consensus price target of $130.69, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Endurance International Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.34%. Given Endurance International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endurance International Group is more favorable than Paylocity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and Endurance International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $467.63 million 13.13 $53.82 million $1.08 106.08 Endurance International Group $1.11 billion 0.30 -$12.35 million ($0.24) -9.46

Paylocity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endurance International Group. Endurance International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endurance International Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Endurance International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.11% 19.02% 3.00% Endurance International Group -1.00% -0.83% -0.06%

Summary

Paylocity beats Endurance International Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; email, collaboration, and file sharing tools; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services and Web design services. The company also offers Blue Flash, which offers personal guidance and helps users to build their Websites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

