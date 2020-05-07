Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $959.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,725,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and have sold 74,479 shares worth $4,119,738. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

