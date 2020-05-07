Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Sunday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Passage Bio stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

