Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

NYSE:APTV opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

