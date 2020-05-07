Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

