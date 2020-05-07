Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

SHI stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.