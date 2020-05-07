Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 2,675.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Paramount Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

PGRE opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

