Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,521 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGOV. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.