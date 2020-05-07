Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 112 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 480.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 22.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 504,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth $3,702,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.