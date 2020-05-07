Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,420,000 after acquiring an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

