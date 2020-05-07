Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,778,986 shares of company stock valued at $622,684,834 in the last three months.

Shares of CRWD opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.