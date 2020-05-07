Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.35. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

