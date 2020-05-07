Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.