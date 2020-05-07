Parallel Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 238.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after buying an additional 1,112,569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after buying an additional 897,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

