Parallel Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 285.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.97.

NYSE:VALE opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

