Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,458,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACW opened at $17.61 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.