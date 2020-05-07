Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 12,683 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

