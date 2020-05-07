Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 8,461 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

