Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,843 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 740.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $946.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

