Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after Seaport Global Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $15.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.12, 455,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 526,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

PARR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Monteleone purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 611,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,037,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 514,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

