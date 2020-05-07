Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.

