P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of P H Glatfelter worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE GLT opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

