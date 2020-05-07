Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Otter Tail worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $7,031,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $41.26 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Otter Tail from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

