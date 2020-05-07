ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX opened at $57.69 on Thursday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

