Oppenheimer Comments on Uber Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

NYSE UBER opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,740,000 shares of company stock worth $51,765,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

