One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

