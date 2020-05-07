One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%.
Shares of OSS stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.92.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.
