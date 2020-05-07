ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $12.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

