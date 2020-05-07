OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,281 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

