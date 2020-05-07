Ocwen Financial (OCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ocwen Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:OCN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.36. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

In other news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

