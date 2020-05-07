Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,775,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

