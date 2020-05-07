NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.43. NXT-ID shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 831,355 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXT-ID from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NXT-ID stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NXT-ID as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

