Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading 16.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price traded up 16.4% during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $20.68, 7,607,963 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 3,614,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at $587,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

