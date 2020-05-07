Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nucor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,468,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,741,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,939,000 after buying an additional 181,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,844,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nucor’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.