Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novocure by 67.3% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 712.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Novocure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $688,399.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,777.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,807 shares of company stock worth $5,604,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.