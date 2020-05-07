Northcoast Research Weighs in on Monro Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

