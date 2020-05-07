NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Earnings Miss

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.92, 4,410,055 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,763,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,427,000 after purchasing an additional 960,047 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,786,000 after purchasing an additional 490,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,744,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,601,000 after purchasing an additional 218,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

