Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

NICE opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

