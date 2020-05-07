Nextgen Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

NXGN stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $634.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,299,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,390,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

