NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 255 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

