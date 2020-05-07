NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,866 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.