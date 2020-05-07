NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 100 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $245.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day moving average is $221.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $308.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

