NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 94 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $126.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

