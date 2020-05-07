NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $28,000 in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78,632 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Continental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

